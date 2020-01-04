|
Wayne H. King, age 57, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side. Wayne was born on August 29, 1962 in Endicott, NY to Leroy King and the late Beverly (Mix) King. Wayne attended Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School. Wayne was a teamster who worked as an automobile transporter for Commercial Carriers (Ryder Corporation) for 25 years. Wayne will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, the love of his family and the love and pride he had for his daughter Katie. He loved football, was a loyal Jets fan, and will be missed by so many wonderful friends. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Susan M. (Poltynski) King; his wonderful daughter, Katherine Rose King; his father, Leroy King of Duanesburg; his siblings Roy (Jane) King and Jody Beers, and his niece, Becky (Matthew) Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. A Prayer Service will conclude the afternoon at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Italian American Club, checks to: ITAM Post #35, 247 Grand Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Wayne's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020