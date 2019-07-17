Wayne L. Smith, 59, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 with his loving family and friends by his side. He was born in Schenectady, NY to Gerald J. Smith and Adele Milbank Smith. Wayne graduated from Mohonasen High School in the class of 1978. He would then go on to attend Schenectady Community College. After his education he worked for Ellis Hospital as a mechanic for over 20 years. For many years he volunteered for the City Mission of Schenectady. He was also a member of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge. He loved and cherished his granddaughters. He enjoyed camping and being on the lake, especially late night boat rides and fishing. He was an avid Jets fan, and later in life he loved his cats. Wayne was always full of life; he loved living on the edge. Wayne had an amazing and unique sense of humor! He loved to drive, the faster the vehicle the better. "He could drive anything!" He will be missed by the love of his life, Susan Burch, his stepsons, Chase Burch, and Dane (Renee Stroller) Burch; his sisters, Sharon (Bill) Butterfield, and Karen (Dave Stillwell) Smith; his granddaughters, Rose and Kimberly Burch; his nieces, Amy (Tommy) Polito, and Wendy (Kris) Spezza; his grandnephew, Logan Butterfield, and his grandniece, Justina Spezza. He now joins in eternal life with his parents Gerald and Adele, as well as many aunts and uncles. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Wayne on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019