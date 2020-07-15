Wayne Stoddard

Wayne Allen Stoddard, 81, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Wayne was born in Schenectady the son of the late William and Harriet (Van Vechten) Stoddard and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School Class of 1957 and proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960. Wayne went onto work at Freihofer and then New York State Department of Motor Vehicle before going on to work in the family business of W.H. Stoddard & son Paint and Wallpaper. Later he worked at O D Heck as a mental hygiene therapist, in real estate sales for Doreen Ross and Associates and most recently for Sears. Wayne is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Powers) Stoddard, their children, Tina Stoddard, Kim (Eric Plant) Stoddard, Gregg (Lydia) Stoddard and Terri (Richard) Brown, grandchildren, Ashley, Shayne, Colleen, Michelle, Jessica and Justin, great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Andrew, Jailyn, Kaiden, siblings, William (Marie) Stoddard, Jr., Janet Hugo, Thelma (David) Moyer, Gene Stoddard and Elaine (Al) Lutzeier and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a true family man who also had a deep love of animals. The funeral service will be Thursday 12 noon at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. A calling hour will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment with Marine Corps Honors, will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.