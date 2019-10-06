|
Dr. Werner William (Bill) Berglas, of Niskyuna, NY, passed away on September 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side, he was 90 years old. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Adolf and Johanna (Weller) Berglas; brothers, Walter, Gunther and Larry and sister, Ruth. He is survived by his son, Jeffery (Fran) Berglas, Daughter Nancy (Rich) Fenwick; grandchildren, Heidi Berglas, Bradley Fenwick and Tayler Fenwick. He is also survived by his long time loving partner, Bertie Crosby, as well as her children, Deb Crosby, Ken (Nancy) Crosby, Rod (Karen) Crosby and Lisa (Ron) Metzger; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dr. Berglas graduated from Albany High School in 1947. He then went on to receive his AB in Mathematics and his MA in Educational Administration and Supervision from SUNY Albany. From SUNY Albany he also earned a PhD in Educational Administration, Supervision and Curriculum. He was a teacher of mathematics and biology at the Voorheesville Central School from 1952-1962. In 1962 he was appointed to the position of Principal of Voorheesville Jr-Sr High School, serving 13 years in this position. In 1975, he was appointed to the position of Superintendent of Schools, retiring in 1986. Bill went on to serve as Superintendent of the Granby, MA Public Schools and Superintendent of the Town of Harwich, MA Public Schools. He also served as a supervisor of student teachers in the Albany area for SUNY Plattsburgh. He served on a consultant basis many times throughout his career for the New York State Education Department. Bill was a member of many professional organizations, including Superintendents of NY State and Superintendents of Massachusetts. He actively participated in community organizations, such as Red Cross, United Way and Little League Baseball. Upon leaving his long educational career of 40 years, he then served as Administrator for the Pine Haven Country Club, Guilderland NY for 11 years. Over the years he thoroughly enjoyed golfing, horse racing, playing bridge, poker, and was an avid reader. He greatly enjoyed spending time with the Berglas, Fenwick, Crosby and Metzger families. He and Bertie loved going to Florida for several years in the winter. They also greatly enjoyed yearly visits to Cape Cod, Maine and Vermont. Thank you to Kim, we are forever grateful. Lisa, I couldn't have been given a more loving and supportive sister to be there with me every day with Dad. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watevliet, New York 12189. Sharing of memories will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please memorial contributions in Werner's (Bill's) name to The Catie Hoch Foundation, 67 Catherine Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019