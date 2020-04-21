Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-3549
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Ullman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley J. Ullman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley J. Ullman Obituary
Wesley J. Ullman, 81, of Slate Hill Road, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Palatine Nursing Home where he was a patient for only a few weeks. Born November 18, 1938 in the town of Sharon, he was the son of Seth P. and Catherine (Karker) Ullman. Wesley was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving his country from 1961 until receiving an honorable discharge in 1963. He retired after 41 years as a Purchasing Agent from the former Beechnut Company in Canajoharie. Wes was an avid bowler with the Northeastern Thursday Night League in Cobleskill and at the former Sharon Springs Monday Night League. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside on many projects and just being outdoors. Carpentry and collecting antique automobiles were passions of his, along with restoring and moving old buildings. Wesley was the proud owner of his '57 Chevy Convertible and '56 Chevy Pickup. Survivors include his wife, Norma (Hotaling) Ullman, whom he married Dec. 8, 1961; his two children: Pamela (Dale) Ullman-Farris of Cherry Valley and Timothy (Stephanie) Ullman of Sharon Springs; four grandchildren: Douglas Ullman of Albany, Justina Farris (Zach Vickerson) of Sharon Springs, Brett Ullman of Sharon, and Randi Nicole Farris of Richfield Springs; and his brother, Carl (Margaret) Ullman of Sharon; any many nieces and nephews. Private services, due to government restrictions concerning COVID-19, will be held for the immediate family with burial in Slate Hill Cemetery, Sharon, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018 or Helios Care, 297 River St. Service Road, Ste 1, Oneonta, NY 13820. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -