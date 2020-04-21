|
Wesley J. Ullman, 81, of Slate Hill Road, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Palatine Nursing Home where he was a patient for only a few weeks. Born November 18, 1938 in the town of Sharon, he was the son of Seth P. and Catherine (Karker) Ullman. Wesley was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving his country from 1961 until receiving an honorable discharge in 1963. He retired after 41 years as a Purchasing Agent from the former Beechnut Company in Canajoharie. Wes was an avid bowler with the Northeastern Thursday Night League in Cobleskill and at the former Sharon Springs Monday Night League. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside on many projects and just being outdoors. Carpentry and collecting antique automobiles were passions of his, along with restoring and moving old buildings. Wesley was the proud owner of his '57 Chevy Convertible and '56 Chevy Pickup. Survivors include his wife, Norma (Hotaling) Ullman, whom he married Dec. 8, 1961; his two children: Pamela (Dale) Ullman-Farris of Cherry Valley and Timothy (Stephanie) Ullman of Sharon Springs; four grandchildren: Douglas Ullman of Albany, Justina Farris (Zach Vickerson) of Sharon Springs, Brett Ullman of Sharon, and Randi Nicole Farris of Richfield Springs; and his brother, Carl (Margaret) Ullman of Sharon; any many nieces and nephews. Private services, due to government restrictions concerning COVID-19, will be held for the immediate family with burial in Slate Hill Cemetery, Sharon, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018 or Helios Care, 297 River St. Service Road, Ste 1, Oneonta, NY 13820. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020