Wesley E. Welenc (Wes), 68, passed away on November 29, 2020 at Wesley Health Care after a short illness. He was born in Schenectady in 1952 to the late Walter and Theodora Welenc. Wes graduated from Niskayuna High School and served in the Army from 1971-1974. Wes lived at Willow Ridge Pointe (formerly known as Cook Adult Home) in Mechanicville where he enjoyed building models, gardening, listening to music on his phone and taking care of his scooter. He loved to take daily walks to visit the shops and people in town. Wes was well loved by everyone. He is survived by his sisters Lois Allen (Robert), D.J. Teeter (Tim) and Marie Huffman. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery. Many heartfelt thanks to his second family at Willow Ridge Point who took such wonderful care of him. Arrangements by Daly Funeral Home.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
