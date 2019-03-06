Whalen G. Kingsbury III, 69, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Monday, March 4th, 2019 after a long illness. Whalen was born in Schenectady on June 25th, 1949. A graduate of Linton High School, Whalen went on to serve his country with the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a combat veteran. After his discharge, Whalen worked as a mechanical supervisor for the Delaware & Hudson Railroad in Watervliet and later he worked for the US Postal Service. On January 25th, 1969, Whalen married his beloved wife, Ann whom he enjoyed 50 years of marriage with. Whalen was a member of the Cobleskill Golf and Country Club, A.C. Golfers League (A.C. Bodyworks), Subway Golf League and he was the president and chairman of the Railroad Mechanics Union. Whalen was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and hunting with his son and grandchildren. He also had an affinity for fast cars, rebuilding and racing them, specifically Corvettes. Whalen also liked to bowl and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife, Ann Kingsbury; children, Candace Bard, Whalen G. Kingsbury IV and Erick P. Kingsbury; as well as his grandchildren, Alexandria S., Jenna M. and Nathaniel W. He is also survived by two sisters, Carol Lenartz and June Hopper. Whalen was predeceased by his parents, Whalen G. Kingsbury II and Lois Fuller and his stepmother, Charlotte Sanders Kingsbury. Calling hours will take place on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Scotia. Please consider donations in Whalen's name to his favorite charity, the at woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share condolences, online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019