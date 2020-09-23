Wielslaw Prelewicz, 78, of Schenectady, NY, passed away unexpectedly in a boating accident on Saratoga Lake doing what he loved most; fishing. He was born in Zuromin, Poland to the late Tadeusz and Franciszka Prelewicz. While in Poland, he attended a technical school and worked as an Electrician. He later joined the Navy where he served three years in the Baltic Sea and met his loving wife. In 1991, he and his wife moved to the United States and he began working as a night custodian for the Niskayuna Central School District. He was a member of the Church of St. Adalbert's, Schenectady Homing Pigeon Union, American Racing Pigeon Union, and the Royal Pigeon Racing Association. He had raced pigeons his whole life, winning countless trophies and awards that meant the world to him. In addition to pigeon racing, he loved to fish and be out on the lake. After retiring in 2012, he spent most of his days out fishing early in the morning; whether it was by himself or with a friend. If you were to ask him, there was no better way to spend his days of retirement. Although fishing was his passion, his family meant the world to him. He had the greatest sense of humor and jokes that could bring you to tears. His constant positivity and smile would immediately bring you joy. He loved his children and adored his grandchildren; anytime they needed something, he was there to help with a smile on his face. It didn't matter if you knew him for ten minutes or ten years, you would be right beside him laughing like you've known each other your entire lives. We will miss those laughs and goofy faces most of all. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Andrzej Sokól and mother-in-law Wanda Majchrzak. Wieslaw is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marianna Majchrzak Prelewicz, Daughters; Malgorzata (Jerzy) Bogacz of Zuromin, Poland, Aleksandra (Ireneusz) Wasiak of Rotterdam, NY, and Grazyna Micco of Charlton, NY, Grandchildren; Artur (Katarzyna) Bogacz, Arleta Bogacz, David Wasiak, Victoria Wasiak, Tomek Duszak, and Natalia Micco, Great- grandchild; Eryk Bogacz. Funeral services will be held privately with interment to take place in Poland in the family plot. To send forever green plants and condolences, or to light a candle, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
. A memorial contribution may be sent to the Saratoga Lake Association, P.O. Box 2152 Ballston Spa, New York 12020 in c/o Saratoga Lake Association. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who was at the scene that tried to help in saving his life as well as the Emergency Room personnel at Saratoga Springs Hospital. "In our hearts, Dziadek never died, he just went fishing."