Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Princetown Evangelical Presbyterian Church
3662 Giffords Church Rd.
Duanesburg, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Princetown Evangelical Presbyterian Church
3662 Giffords Church Rd.
Duanesburg, NY
View Map
Wila J. Gilman


1926 - 2019
Wila J. Gilman Obituary
Wila J. Gilman, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Gallupville, NY on May 28, 1926, the daughter of the late Wiley and Lela (nee Hoataling) Gage. Wila married her late husband William H. Gilman on January 31, 1947. She was employed by General Electric and a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed knitting, needle point and reading. She was an active member of the Princetown Reformed Church. She is survived by her son, William "Rick" and Mary (D'Alessandro) Gilman; her granddaughters, Kelsey Gilman and Stephanie (Tyler) Dussault; her great-grandchildren, Deandra, Daygan and Kane. She was predeceased by her sisters, Juanita Van Vorst and Whanda Schedina. Family and friends may call on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Princetown Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3662 Giffords Church Rd., Duanesburg, a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
