Wilbur (Will) I. Coons of Scotia, died at home of natural causes on Thursday May 16, 2019. Born in Athens N.Y., Will attended public schools and graduated in 1949. He enlisted in the army and was stationed in France during the Korean War. Soon after being honorably discharged in 1953, Will began work for the Navy where he met his wife Elenora. They were married for 52 years until her passing on July 26, 2011. Will worked as a carrier for the US Postal Service for over 30 years until his retirement. In 2018 Will was recognized by the National Letter Carriers Association for 55 years of active membership. Will enjoyed fishing, gardening, baking, and family gatherings. He especially loved lunch and card games at the Glenville Senior Center. He is survived by his loving daughter Rose Ann and son-in-law Doug Bradley of West Charlton, brother Ken (Linda) Deyo of Erda UT, sisters Marilyn Gafney of Albany, Linda (John) Nacca of Guilderland, Rose (Eric) Staalsen of North Carolina, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends and family may call Wednesday, May, 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie, N.Y. where services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Johns Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the UVS' Angel Fund, www.uvsonline.com. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 20, 2019