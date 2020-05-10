Wilford Link Pettit, 89, of Schenectady, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 04/23/2020 with his wife and children by his side. He was born to parents Charles Pettit and Uhlas Lottie Inman, on 01/27/1931 in Wannachee, Washington. 'Link' as he was fondly known as, graduated from Highline High School in Washington, in 1949. During this time he was a valued student, winning state diving and swimming champ in 1948 and serving as treasurer of the Boy's Club. Before moving to New York Link was an avid roller skater. Perhaps one of Links greatest accomplishments is his stock car racing career. Link drove many different stock cars and upon retiring from the sport was inducted into the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame, the Lebanon Valley Speedway Hall of Fame and was a member of the North East Stock Car Old Timers. Link was proud to have served as Commander of American Legion Post 1092 in Niskayuna, NY. Link was a member of our armed services, U.S. Air Force as a Sergeant during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge he began a career as an Electric Motor Technician working at Tri-State Electric in Troy, Klahr Electric in Colonie and prior to retirement at Clardon Pool in Colonie, NY. Link met his wife Barbara Ann Lawrence Pettit in 1950. They celebrated 67 years of marriage on 9/23/2019. Together they raised 2 children: Link Pettit and Lori Pettit Carpenter. His wife Barbara, son Link Pettit and wife Darlene Pettit, daughter Lori Carpenter and husband Jeff Carpenter survive him. His son's three daughters also survive him; April Pettit and her husband Joel Bigelow of Framingham, MA; Rebecca and her husband Michael Melkonian of Plymouth, MA and Alyssa Pettit of Salem, NH. Lori's three daughters, Dr. Amanda Carpenter-Mendini and David Mendini and their three children of Rochester, NY; Megan and Jonathan Bolender and their three children of Accokeek, MD and Kelsey Carpenter of Schenectady, NY also survive him. Link was very fond of his great grandchildren, enjoying video calls and visits. His parents and two brothers, William and Loris Pettit of Washington, preceded him in death. The family has entrusted Griswold Funeral Home of Schenectady, NY with arrangements for a memorial service with military honors at the Gerald B.H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery. A date and time will be announced in the future. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 10, 2020.