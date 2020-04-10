|
Command Sergeant Major Willard S. Nethaway Sr., Retired DMNA Armory, Superintendent, age 86, died at home in Schenectady, New York on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in 1933 in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Milton and Katherine (Norman) Nethaway. He lived in Amsterdam until 1954, married, and then moved to Schenectady, NY and worked as the Superintendent at the Schenectady Armory, and then as the Facility Manager of the Division of Military & Naval Affairs Headquarters in Latham, NY where he retired in 1989 after 37 1/2 years. Willard was also a proud member of the New York Army National Guard's 105th Infantry, 727th Maintenance BN, in Amsterdam, NY, the 105th Military Police Company, in Schenectady, NY and the 42nd Infantry Headquarters STARC, in Latham, NY for 43 1/2 years before Honorable discharge in 1993. He was a recipient of the U.S. Army's Legion of Merit, (3) US Army Commendation Medals, (5) New York State Military Commendation Medals, and several other Service Medals. Willard was also a member of the New York Army National Guard Composite Rifle Team and competed at the National Rifle Competition at Camp Perry, Ohio achieving the US ARMY Distinguished Rifleman's Badge. In 1980, Willard was a member of the U.S. Olympic Biathlon Team in Lake Placid, NY. He was a Life member of Iroquois Rod & Gun Club, Forbes Rifle and Pistol Club, National Rifle Association, and a Past President and Director of the Schenectady Bowling Association. Survivors include his wife of 65 years Audrey (Reynolds), his children and their spouses, Connie Miller (Tom), Lisa Baldwin (Norman), Kevin Nethaway (Marcy) all from Schenectady, NY, Willard Nethaway Jr. (Barry), of Holiday, Florida, Lelia Cameron (Dennis) of Reno, Nevada, Brenda Spencer of Westmoreland, NY, and SGT.(Ret.) Shawn Nethaway (Cindy) of Latham, NY, (15) grandchildren, (22) great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, four sisters Shirley Emanual, and Lelia Wilczak of Amsterdam, Barbara DiMarco, and Jane Marrotta of Gloversville. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Nethaway, Robert Nethaway, Gerald Nethaway, sisters, Mildred Majewski, Dorothy Nethaway, and son in law SSGT. Daniel Spencer. Services will be held for the immediate family on Friday, April 10, 2020 due to current CDC restrictions. Burial and a Military Service will be held with Full Military honors at a date to be determined.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020