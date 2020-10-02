1/1
William A. Burri
1932 - 2020
William Albert Burri (Bill), entered into eternal life on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at his home. Bill was born in Queens County, NY March 28, 1932. He grew up in Bellmore, NY, graduating from Mepham High School where he had played on the football team. He then went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Engineering at Farmingdale State College. Although, he's always been more of an accountant at heart - he just loved numbers. He served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957 and received an Honorable Discharge. Bill was a lifelong employee of General Electric in Schenectady, NY, retiring in his late 50's. He and his wife, Jo-Ann met 39 years ago and have been married for 37 years. They enjoyed bowling and playing tennis together until Bill was sidelined by a back injury. They also traveled frequently to vacation and visit their grandchildren. Bill was an avid computer and internet user, and a loyal tennis and NFL Raiders fan. Bill was predeceased by his father, William Paul Burri, his mother, Violet Powell Burri, his brother, Bruce Burri and his niece, Felicia Kinne. Bill is survived by his loving and patient wife, Jo-Ann M. (Birney) Burri; his daughters Pamela Burri (Ethan) Grossman, Victoria Burri (Keith) Cash, Barbara Burri Pannoni (Chang) Choi and his son Bruce William (Heidi) Burri. He has 10 grandchildren: Nick, Meghan, Craig, Katy, Joe, Sarah, Amanda, Joshua, Elliot and Nathan; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Burri Hemond and his sister-in-law, Diane (Scott) Kinne. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. William Burri Memorial Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaaGtWuECxI Date: Oct 3rd, 2020 Memorial service for William Burri at Dufresne & Cavanaugh, 149 Old Loudon Rd in Latham, NY. Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. EST. Broadcast may begin early (approximately 9:30 a.m. EST) for sound and video test while viewers tune in. Please note this link is set to Unlisted and can be only viewed if someone has the link. Please share with Friends and Family. WHP Live Stream. Those wishing to remember Bill is a special way are asked to make donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 2, 2020.
