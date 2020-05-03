William A. Hiller Jr. "Bill", a longtime resident of Schenectady, NY, and beloved father of his five children, passed away on April 25, 2020 after a courageous struggle following a stroke. He was 82. Bill was born in Schenectady in 1937. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1955. Upon graduation, Bill joined the General Electric Company Telecommunications and Information Processing Operations. He remained at the General Electric Company throughout his career. In 1985, Bill moved to Milford, CT where he assumed the position of Regional Manager-Network Service. He took an early retirement, returning to Schenectady, as a means to allow himself and his children to spend precious time with his beloved ailing wife, Gail, who predeceased him in September 1992. Bill had a longtime appreciation for travel. In his early years, he would take evening drives through the country-side with his young family or spend weekends at the family camp on Galway Lake. As time passed, Bill enjoyed traveling the world and seeking new adventures. He never lost his love, however, of a simple vacation, drive through the country, or spending time with family and friends at a special location on Lake George. Bill is survived by his five children, Darlene (Robert, predeceased) Babin, Schenectady, NY, Patricia (David) Rayno, Clifton Park, NY, William (Mary), Webster, NY, Nancy, Jensen Beach, FL and George, Broadalbin, NY, five grandchildren, Victoria, Deidre, Erik, Cassidy, and Brandon, and one great-granddaughter, Samantha. He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Gail, his mother, Dorothy, father, William, and sister, Carol (Raymond) Smith. Bill has always been grateful for his vast array of family and friends, among his dearest - Lorraine, Ray, Alice, Jake, Ron, Irma, and Marilynn. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Schenectady, NY. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 3, 2020.