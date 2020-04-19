|
William A. Muscanell, died February 20, 2020. The Celebration of Life gathering for William A. Muscanell that was scheduled for May 7, 2020 (at the Turf Tavern in Scotia) has been canceled due to the current health situation. In lieu of the celebration, contributions can be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com for updates.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020