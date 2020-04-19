Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for William Muscanell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Muscanell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Muscanell Obituary
William A. Muscanell, died February 20, 2020. The Celebration of Life gathering for William A. Muscanell that was scheduled for May 7, 2020 (at the Turf Tavern in Scotia) has been canceled due to the current health situation. In lieu of the celebration, contributions can be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com for updates.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -