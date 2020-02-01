|
William A. Wragg, Jr., 96, entered into eternal rest at home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. William was born in Schenectady on February 17, 1923, the son of the late William and Margaret (Craver) Wragg, Sr. He was a graduate of Bryant Stratton Business Institute and was employed at the Schenectady General Electric, H & R Block as the city manager in Buffalo and Blackmears Paper Co., in Saratoga Springs. He lived in Malta, Saratoga Spring, Buffalo, Lockport and Scotia. Bob honorably served in the US Navy during WWII. He received the Medal of Merit Machinist Mate Third Class Award and was a Master Gardner at Cornell University. Bob also was an honorary Grand Marshall of the 2014 Scotia Memorial Day Parade. He is survived by his sons and daughters, Marc (Hannah)Wragg, of CA, Kelle Watson, of VA, George (Kristine) Lundstrom, of Glenville, Linda (Clifford) of FL, Diana (Roger) Lawton, of Rotterdam; grandchildren, Kylee Wragg, Kaylor Wragg, Kerrie Watson, Daniel Watson, Laif Lundstrom, Tammy and Tracy Carpenter, Mike and Theresa Polacko and George Waters; and a slew of great-grandchildren. Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home today from 1 p.m until 2 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020