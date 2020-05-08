William Albert Aldinger beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born December 30, 1931 to Frederick and Hertha Aldinger in Scotia, New York. William served his country with pride in the National Guard and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He started working at General Electric in Schenectady as an apprentice, then a draftsman and then a maintenance engineer devoting his time and service from 1950 to 1995. William enjoyed camping, golf, gardening, boating and he liked to fix anything. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was married on October 18, 1953 to is beloved wife Janet for 66 fun filled years together. They raised their three children, Carol (John) Heermance, Cathy (Brian) Vosburgh, and William Aldinger Jr. (Stephanie). He is also survived by the joys of his heart, his grandchildren, Matt (Lisa) Ives, David (Allison) Ives, Stephen (Becky) Ives, Jennifer (Joshua) Lloyd, Felix Rush, Jeff Aldinger, Bailey Ovitt, Emily Ovitt and Erin Ellis (Brian); great-grandchildren, Ezra, Ella, Eden, Molly, Gabe, Rowan and Caleb Ives, and Amelia and Theodore Ellis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Aldinger. A private service will be held for immediate family only. A celebration of life for the public will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 8, 2020.