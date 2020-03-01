|
|
William "Bill" Anthony Muscanell was born to Fioreangelo and Madalena (Majoire) Muscanell on May 7, 1929 in Schenectady, NY. He died on February 20, 2020 in Albany, NY at the age of 90, surrounded by family members. The son of Italian immigrants, Bill was born and raised in the Mont Pleasant section of Schenectady, the youngest of seven brothers. He attended Mont Pleasant High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, mainly in the Occupation Forces in Italy. His military honors included WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Honorable Service, and Marksman Badge. Upon his return from service, Bill married his young sweetheart, Mary Ann Palmer. This union lasted 32 years until her passing in 1982. Bill and Mary Ann raised two sons, Mike and Doug. Bill worked for the U.S. government as a painter and machinist. His last position was with the Watervliet Arsenal in the Quality Control branch. He retired in 1981. He enjoyed bowling and maintained a 200+ average. Golfing was both a skill and a passion for Bill. He hit 3 holes-in-one in his lifetime, the last at age 88. Bill grew a beautiful garden and enjoyed sharing his harvest. Family and friends were often welcomed at his table when he cooked and served wonderful Italian meals. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 32 years, Mary Ann; his partner and friend of over 30 years, Noreen Bonanzo; brothers Vito, Peter, Lewis, John, and Patsy. He is survived by: brother, Fred; sons, Michael (Kathy) and Douglas (Karen); grandchildren, Michelle, Stephanie, Meredith, and Jennie; great-grandchildren, Alex, Amanda, Nicholas, Aidan, Daniel, Maddox and Mallory. In the last few years of his life, he was blessed with the companionship of Elizabeth Engler, who also survives him. His steady love and friendship, his stories, his generosity and hospitality, and his help in navigating life will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Bill's life will take place on his birthday, May 7th, at the Turf Tavern on Mohawk Ave in Scotia, NY. This event will run from noon to 4 p.m. U.S.Army Military Funeral Honors will be conducted at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on May 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. For online condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com. Please email [email protected] for more information.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020