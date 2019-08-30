|
|
William B. Hayden, 73, of Schenectady passed away after a long illness on Tuesday August 27, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was born in Gilboa, NY on September 22, 1945, a son to the late Lloyd and Elsie Hilliker Hayden. Bill was a hard worker and had many jobs during his lifetime. He was last employed at Friendly's in Clifton Park as a custodian where he retired in 2003. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved working on cars. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elberta Daley Hayden; two daughters, SueAnn (Scott) Norfolk and Tina Marie Hayden; brother, Ronald Hayden; sister, Shirley Goldstein; sister-in-law, Patricia Stanek; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his granddaughter, LynnAnn Paddock. There will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private. Memorials contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the . To leave condolence messages for Bill's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019