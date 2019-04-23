|
|
William B. Matern, 96, died on April 15, 2019, peacefully at home in Gainesville, FL. Bill served as a paratrooper in WW II, then got his engineering degree from Union College. He worked for GE until his retirement. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Betty; his parents, William and Pearl Booth Matern, and his daughter, Janice Roedel. He is survived by his wife, Marie, and their children, Marie (George) Barnes, Sharon Matern, Douglas (Terry) Matern, and William (Amy) Matern; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also his brothers and sisters, Jane McCarthy, John (Carol) Matern, George (Lynne) Matern, Martha Franklin, Pearl Albrechtsen, and Paul (Kathy) Matern and lots of nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at the 2020 Family Reunion at the family camp. Bill will be buried in the Military Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019