The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Scotia United Methodist Church
201 North Ten Broeck St.
Scotia, NY
William "Bill" Blum, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Blum of Scotia; daughters, Linda Blum of Scotia, Amy (Greg) Voll of Rochester and Ginny Dunigan of Westchester; six grandchildren, Nick (Tammy) Voll, Julianne (Rom) Braga, Christina (Chad) Bauer, Shawn (Kristin) Dunigan, Kyle Dunigan and Kaylee (Justin) Huff; and five great-grandchildren, Eva Voll, T.J. Voll, Luka Huff, Charlie Bauer and Naomi Braga. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Lundgren. Memorial services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Scotia United Methodist Church, 201 North Ten Broeck St., Scotia, NY. Private interment will take place at Park Cemetery, Scotia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in William's name to the Children's Miracle Network at Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia, NY. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019
