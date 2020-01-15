|
William C. Kasper, 80, passed away peacefully on January 11, 1920 after a long illness. Born in Amsterdam, NY to the late Charles and Helen (Ozarowski) Kasper on February 10, 1939. Raised in Schenectady, William graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1956. He graduated from RPI in 1960 and was the Principal Economist for the Public Service Commission until his retirement in 1995. He married Elizabeth Orzel on Valentine's Day in 1986. They lived in Niskayuna and spent the winters in Leesburg, Florida. Bill was the treasure for the Schenectady County and Niskayuna Democratic Committee for over 40 years. He was also a Niskayuna Committeeman and this is how he met Liz. He was the behind the scenes supporter of his wife's political career. Bill could always be found behind the computer or doing home repairs. He had a cellar full of tools to prove it. Besides tools, Bill had a cart next to his chair filled with candy each in a plastic bag..He had a big sweet tooth. Bill loved Niskayuna, but was happy to escape cold weather by wintering in their home in Florida. Although only children, Bill and Liz have many friends both in Niskayuna and Florida who are like family. Liz thanks these dear friends for all their support during Bill's illness. Survivors include his wife Liz, beloved daughters Nadine (Michael) Speziale, and Pamela Kasper, sons Derek Sinnenberg and Donald Sinnenberg; eight grandchildren, Michael Speziale Jr., Matthew Speziale, Andrew Speziale, Christopher Speziale, Ashley(Aaron) Eveland, Samantha Brown, Lauren Brakefield, Rebecca Brakefield and great-granddaughter, Amelia Eveland. The family would like to thank the nurses at Ellis Hospital's fourth floor cardiac care, the hospice unit and Bill's cardiac care doctors. They fought the big fight with Bill. Calling hours will be held Friday, January 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, McClellan Street, Schenectady. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18th at St. John the Evangelist Chuch in Schenectady with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetary on McClellan Street. Memorial contributions in his memory, may be made to the and Hospice.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020