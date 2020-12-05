William Charles "Bill" Becker, of Rotterdam, NY, was called home on December 3, 2020 after a long series of illnesses. He was 84 years old. Bill is survived by Judy, his wife of 56 years, his son Richard (Kristie), daughters Jill Becker (Steve Friebel) and Kristen Olochnowicz (Bill), granddaughters Kaitlyn and Kiersten Becker and Grace and Sarah Olochnowicz, beloved dog, Jonah Iona and a cellar full of mechanics tools and wood-working machines. Bill was a loving husband, a fantastic father and grandfather, a leader at his church, and a very proud U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1958 to 1964. He was a member of the First Calvary Division and served around the world, including Korea. A virtuoso saxophone player his entire life, during his military service, he was a member of a number of Army bands and orchestras, including the prestigious concert and ensemble bands. While overseas, he played with many musical greats including the legendary Benny Goodman, and Les Brown and his Band of Renown. Returning stateside, Bill continued his career as a mechanic, working at Goodyear, B.F. Goodrich and Syracuse Supply (Liftech), where he repaired all things mechanical - cars, trucks, forklifts and cranes. He also had a passion for stock cars, working on the crews of track champions at Fonda, Malta, White's Beach and other tracks. Additionally, he started his own music ensemble, Bill Becker and the Good Time Band, played with the Starlighters Big Band and, until recently, the Esperance Town Band. As if that wasn't enough, Bill found time to volunteer as a coach, build dozens of pieces of furniture, and attend ALL his kids (and grandkids) sports contests and musical events. Bill and his family are indebted to the C-4 staff at Ellis Hospital, Albany Medical Center, Albany Medical College, Landmark and Visiting Nurses, as well as the many doctors and nurses who showed Bill incredibly compassionate care. If you wish to make a donation in Bill's memory, his family suggests the Endowment Fund at Messiah Lutheran Church (2850 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306) or a charity of your choice
. A memorial service for Bill will be held in the spring of 2021 where we will celebrate his life and screen all his Korea films. To leave a message or a condolence for Bill's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
