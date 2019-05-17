|
|
William Charles Bulson, 80, of Big Moose, New York, passed away May 9, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife, Rodeania (Dee Dee) and his three children, Charlene and James Spence, Bill and Beverly Bulson and Rebecca and John Ewalt; six grandchildren, Tiffany Bulson, Tyler (Rachel) Spence, Joshua Bulson, Chadd Spence, John Ewalt and Christopher Ewalt. Bill owned and operated Superior Body Works in Schenectady for 35 years. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club in Glenville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2019