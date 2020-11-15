William Charles Van Winkle Jr. (May 6, 1934 – November 13, 2020) William Charles Van Winkle, Jr. of Clifton Park passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born and raised in Utica, NY, Bill was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Utica College. On August 24, 1957, Bill married Nancy Canter of New Hartford and raised two children, Nancy of Clifton Park and William III of Central Valley. As a child, Bill loved spending summers with his father at his grandparent's farm in Camden NY. There he developed his love of fishing and hunting which he carried throughout his life. Bill was an avid golfer and an Edison Club member for over 25 years. Bill also loved basketball and coaching Little League Baseball. Bill was employed by General Electric for 33 years and worked in Utica, Hudson Falls and Schenectady. He finished his career with Argo Turboserve. Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Vaughn of Utica, his sister Barbara Grogan of Rome, and his wife Nancy. He is survived by his children; Nancy and William III (Jeannette) and his grandson Andrew. Bill enjoyed travel and numerous family vacations at Disney World. He loved his family, friends, home and family pets and we be truly missed by all. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the spring when social distancing can be more easily accommodated. Bill will be buried with family in Green Lawn Cemetery in New Hartford, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Bill's favorite charities, Special Olympics
, https://www.specialolympics.org/
, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604 Please express online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com