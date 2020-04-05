|
William (Bill) Donald vonWedel, 77, passed away unexpectedly in his Albany home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Bill was born in Schenectady on October 25, 1942, son of the late Donald and Leah vonWedel, of Scotia-Glenville, NY. Bill grew up with his parents in Rotterdam, NY and was a 1960 graduate of Draper High School. He retired from New York State Corcraft in 1998 and has been devoted solely to his children and grandchildren ever since. Bill was an avid sports enthusiast whose favorites included SF Giants, NE Patriots, and Nascar. He especially loved horse racing, year-round, and at Saratoga Race Course each summer. Bill was still very active and was seen regularly walking or riding his bicycle around the Capital Region. Those who remember him mention he was a kind, gentle man, always wearing a smile, a vest, and a sparkle in his eyes. His pride when talking about his children and grandchildren was beautiful to witness. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Barbara vonWedel. He is survived by his three children; Kimberly (Eugene) Ringwood of Valatie, Kerry (Robert) Forezzi of Latham, and William (Rebecca) vonWedel of Bethlehem; and his ten grandchildren, who were a special source of joy for him: Marissa, Rylee, Cierra, Nathaniel, Camron, Justin, Shane, Cali, Calista, and Kelsey. Services will be private at the discretion of the family. In light of these uncertain times, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia, NY. To leave a special message of condolences for the family online, please visit the Tribute Wall found at www.BekkeringEllisFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020