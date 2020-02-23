The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:15 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
802 Union Street
Schenectady, NY
View Map

William DeNovio

William DeNovio Obituary
William DeNovio,94, passed away on Friday February 21st at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home, Schenectady, NY. Born and educated in Rotterdam, William was the son of the late Carmine and Margaret (DeSimone) DeNovio. A graduate of Draper High School, Bill served with the United States Navy during World War II. A former inspector for the Watervliet Arsenal for over 20 years, William was also a realtor for Doreen Ross Realty for 20 years. A member of St John the Evangelist Church, the D.A.V and Post 1895, He was also a former usher at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years Gladys L. (Strang) DeNovio, William was also predeceased by his 4 brothers, Dominic, Lawrence and Joseph DeNofio and Carl DeNovio and 6 sisters, Mary Mastin, Antoinette Santo, Adelaide Tiscione, Ann Urban, Gloria Campochiaro and Irene Quarneri. Bill is survived by his beloved children; Sharon Sheehan (Robert) of Rotterdam, William DeNovio II (Connie) of Rotterdam and Bradley DeNovio (Kimberley) of Guilderland, his 9 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bill's family would like to thank Kingsway Arms Nursing Home for the wonderful care for their father especially Pattycake, Michele, Nyiah, Tina, Blondie and all the Linda's. A visitation will be held on Monday evening February 24th from 6 to 8 pm at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave, Schenectady, NY. Services will be held on Tuesday morning February 25th at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 802 Union Street, Schenectady, NY where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. Contributions may be made in William's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message or a condolence for William's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
