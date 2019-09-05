|
|
William E. Manhey "Bill", age 85, a lifelong Ballston Lake resident, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Glendale Nursing Home. William was born on June 25, 1934 in Schenectady, NY. William was raised by his mother Arlene (Deland) Olesen and her devoted husband Willis Olesen. Bill attended Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Schools until junior year and spent his senior year at Ballston Spa High School, graduating in 1951. Following his graduation, Bill enrolled in Potsdam College and graduated from Albany Business College, he then began working at General Electric. While there, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Bill served at the U.S. Naval Air Station in New York, New York until his honorable discharge in 1960. Following his discharge, Bill returned to General Electric, serving them for 40 years until his retirement in 1994. Bill met his wife, Carolyn, in Schenectady and they married in 1965. They settled in the Ballston Lake area to raise their family. Bill liked to keep himself busy and was involved in many different organizations throughout his life. He enjoyed coaching his kids in baseball, basketball and was active in the Lakehill Soccer Club. He enjoyed working with his hands, tinkering and woodworking. On a nice day, Bill could be found on the green, golfing at the Ballston Spa Country Club. He was also a former member of the Clifton Park Elks Club and the Masonic Lodge in Schenectady. Bill was also a member of the 1949 BH-BL Boys Soccer Team, all of whom were inducted into the BH-BL Hall of Fame in 2014 for their success as the first ever winners of both the County League and Class C Championships. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carolyn B. (Baxter) Manhey; his wonderful children, Stephen A. Manhey and Deborah (Kevin) Waldruff; his dear siblings, Alice (Kenneth) Crotty and Eleanor (Richard) Radune; adored grandchildren, Dane and Austin Manhey and Ryan and Lyndsey Waldruff and sisters-in-law, Susan (Carl "Inky") Bryde and Anne (William) White. Bill is also known affectionately to nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as Uncle Bill or "Bubba". Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. A Funeral Service will follow at 5:30 p.m. led by Reverend Gabe Morrow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. Interment will be on Monday September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bill's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019