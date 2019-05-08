A service will be held for William E. Schroeder, 95, of Hallandale Beach, FL and Schenectady who died peacefully on May 6, 2019, at the Joan Nicole Prince Home. He was born in Hannover, Germany, on October 4, 1923, the son of the late Ernst and Marie Schroeder. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1927 with his parents and older siblings, the late Carl Schroeder and the late Martha S. Fuerst. William was intellectually gifted, a prolific reader and had tremendous natural athletic ability, but above all he was a family man. He loved attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events. William attended Schenectady schools and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1942, where he played Varsity basketball for two years. He received a basketball scholarship to Siena College. He joined the Army Reserves in 1942 and had active service in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1945 achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He later graduated from RPI with a degree in Engineering, where he also played basketball. He joined the General Electric Co. In 1951. During his distinguished 35-year career with GE he was the International Manager of Turbine Sales both for the domestic and international market and traveled extensively for GE to all 50 states (except Alaska) and to Asia, Europe and South America. He was predeceased by his first wife of over 45 years, the late Muriel J. Schroeder. William then married Sally J. Spencer, on June 4, 2003. Survivors include his second wife, Sally J. Spencer-Schroeder; his daughters, Lisa M. Skiffington (Randy Cole), Heidi M. Quinn (James), his step-son, Todd Guzewski (Lisa); his grandchildren, Alexandra Skiffington, Thomas J. Skiffington, III, Alyssa Quinn (Brittany), Patrick Quinn, James Quinn III; and his step-grandchildren, Tyler Guzewski and Jake Guzewski. Mr. Schroeder's family is grateful to the home health aides who provided such loving care to Willy for the past several years at his home and to the wonderful staff and volunteers who provided such loving care to Willy for the past month at the Joan Nicole Prince Home. Memorial service on Friday, May 10th at 12:30 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady. Callings hours Friday morning, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, c/o Sue Tomlinson, 22 Glenview Dr., Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 8, 2019