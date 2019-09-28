The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
William "Bill" Evers


1945 - 2019
William "Bill" Evers, 74, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Odell, NE, Bill was raised and educated in Algona, IA the son of the late Elmer and Ellen Johnson Evers. Bill began his service to his Country, enlisting in the US Navy in 1965, specializing in nuclear power. He served aboard the USS Grayling in Portsmouth, NH, and with the US Navies Second Fleet in the North Atlantic. Bill retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service as a MN1. With his knowledge, understanding and interest in his Naval training in regards to electrical nuclear repair, Bill attended SCCC and received his BS Degree from RPI. He was employed as an electrical designer at KAPL retiring in 2007. Bill was a faith filled devoted husband, father, grandfather, Countryman and friend. He enjoyed his Tuesday night "Chippers" golf league and was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish on Rosa Road. Bill was predeceased by a brother, Larry Evers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Angela Maiello Evers; loving children, Pamela (Salvatore) Sgueglia, of Malta and David (Jennifer) Evers, of Wilton; his treasured grandchildren, Vincent and Nina Sgueglia and Samantha and Kristen Evers; siblings, Robert (Mary) Evers, Barbara Massey and Virginia (Greg) Kinsman; in-laws, Judy Evers and Anthony (Susan) Maiello; along with many nieces and nephews, colleagues and friends. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road. Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish on Monday from 8 a.m. until the Mass. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the online at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
