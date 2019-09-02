|
William F. Campbell, 82, died Friday, August 30, 2019. Bill was born in Troy, NY to the late Edward and Mary Donnelly Campbell. He was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy. He served in the Nation Guard and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He worked as a supervisor for Niagara Mohawk at the DO office in Guilderland. He was a member of the Knights of St. John. Bill was predeceased by seven siblings, Margaret M. Diamond, Edward Campbell, Jr., Rose Campbell, John Campbell, Joan Bailey, Veronica Goodwin and Bernice Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Catherine "Kay" Jeffs Campbell; four children, Lynne Smart, James (Nancy) Campbell, Scott Campbell all of Schenectady and Jeffrey (Mara) Campbell of Glen Rock, NJ; eight grandchildren, David Smart, Katie, Erin, Laurel, Michael (Lauren), Jacob, Charles and Emily Campbell, sister-in-law, Joan Campbell. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Wednesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will be in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019