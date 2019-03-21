|
William F. Hanrahan, 57, of Schenectady, joined his dearly beloved brother and father and entered into the arms of God and his eternal rest on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born in Schenectady on October 12, 1961, William is the beloved son of Jean (Berry) and Joseph J. Hanrahan. He was a graduate of Linton High School. William made Schenectady his home. Before his illness, he was employed by the Glendale Nursing Home where he served the elderly. William was predeceased his brother, Joseph J. Hanrahan and his father, Joseph J. Hanrahan. He is survived by his beloved mother, Jean (Berry) Hanrahan; his sisters Peggy (Dave) Beisser, Mary Hanrahan; brother, Jim Hanrahan; brother-in-law, Tim Siudy; nieces, Jackie Siudy (Steve Coons) and Dianne Siudy Simpkins (Jim); grand nieces, Adeline L. Coons, and Sadie Mae Simpkins and grandnephew, Keegan J, Simpkins, together with several first cousins and best friend, Gerald Toung. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019