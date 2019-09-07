The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
More Obituaries for William Marhafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Marhafer

William F. Marhafer Obituary
William F. Marhafer, 76, died at home Thursday, September 5, 2019, he is formerly of Sumner Ave. Schenectady. Bill was born in Schenectady, the son of William and Mary Frances Marhafer. He was a graduate of Bishop Gibbons High School. He was a Postal Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Schenectady for 33 years, when he retired in 2000. He was an instructor for the American Red Cross, a member of the Schenectady Vets Club and a lifelong communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Sheila Marhafer, they married in 1966, she died in 2017 and their son, William "Willy" F. Marhafer, II, he died in 2001. He is survived by their daughter, Danielle (Roy) Ryan; daughter-in-law, Anna Gabree; three grandchildren, Ryan Marhafer, Brittany Ryan and Megan Gabree; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Ann MacGregory and Sandra Thomson. Funeral service Tuesday morning 9 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours Monday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
