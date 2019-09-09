|
William F. Marhafer, 76, died at home Thursday, September 5, 2019, he is formerly of Sumner Ave. Schenectady. Funeral service Tuesday morning 9 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Calling hours Monday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Online expressed at www.dalyfuneralhonme.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019