William F. Tearno, 55, of Alplaus, died suddenly at home Saturday morning. Born in Middletown, CT on December 7th 1963. He was the son of Thomas and Lorrie (nee: Barber) Tearno. He was a lifelong area resident and attended local schools, graduating from Niskayuna High school and later attending Delhi. Bill was the owner of a successful painting business, Tearno Painting for many years. Bill was an avid golfer and basketball player. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, snowmobiling and four wheeling. An avid sports fan, Bill enjoyed watching the New York Knicks, the Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Francis and Dorothy Barber, William and Genevieve Tearno as well as his brother Steven Tearno. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Sophia and Bella Tearno of Clifton Park and their mother, Victoria Woodward-Santiago; as well as his loving girlfriend and partner, Kathleen Martel. He also leaves to mourn siblings, Wayne (Rebecca) Tearno, Rotterdam, and Deborah (Erinn)Smith, Clifton Park. He is survived by a nephew and nieces, Franklin and Nicole Tearno and Alyssa and Hannah Smith. Funeral service, Friday, August 2nd, 5 o'clock at the Daly Funeral Homee, 242 McClellan St. An hour of visitation will precede the service from 4 to 5 p.m. Interment private. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019