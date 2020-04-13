Home

William G. Heller Obituary
William G. 'Bill' Heller, 80, Phoenix Arizona, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Born 1939, he was the son of the late Willy and Mabel Heller. He was a 1957 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and lived in Schenectady until 1993, when he moved to Phoenix. He is survived by his wife Shirley Heller of 32 years, brother Robert Heller of Phoenix, and ex-wife Elsie Heller of Schenectady. He is also survived by his children Ann (Michael) Calabro, Jeffrey (Leanne) Heller, Lois (David) Wallace, June (John) Strothenke, 10 grandchildren, 4 step-children, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by stepson Lee (widow Miyo) Calabro.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020
