William G. LaFontana, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Glendale Nursing Home, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Bill was born in Great Barrington, MA, to the late John and Helen McCarty LaFontana. He was predeceased by his older brother John. He attended Searles High School in Great Barrington and after graduating he relocated to Schenectady to pursue employment at the General Electric Company, where he worked as a machine operator. His last few years of employment were with Beeche, Inc., in Scotia, NY. Bill served as a member of the New York Army National Guard. Bill had several interests and hobbies which were very important in his life. Every fall he looked forward to deer hunting season and was always successful in his efforts. He loved sports car racing and attended many races in different states over the years. He was often seen reading his monthly subscription to "Motor Trend." Bill was an active supporter of his son's sports activities. He never missed a JC Little League, Schenectady Babe Ruth game or a tennis match at Schenectady High School. An avid walker, especially after retirement, he would walk daily for several miles enjoying nature and stopping to talk to neighbors. He always had a special treat for their pets. Bill could converse on a wide range of topics including local government, history and stories of the founding of America. In 1976 Bill married Ellen Gleason who predeceased him in 2019. He is survived by his son John and his wife Cara and grandchildren Alaina and Paolo. He is also survived by several brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great-great nephew. Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be Saturday, October 24, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. There will be no funeral service. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. The LaFontana family wishes to thank the staff at Glendale Nursing Home for the excellent and compassionate care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Department at Glendale Nursing Home, 59 Hetcheltown Rd., Glenville, NY 12302.