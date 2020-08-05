William G. "Bill" Wilkie, 94, passed away on Tuesday afternoon July 14, 2020 at his home, The Tradition at Prestonwood, in Dallas, TX. Born and educated in Schenectady, Bill was the son of the late David and Anna (Kappel) Wilkie. He attended Mont Pleasant High School and graduated from Union College in 1950. Prior to moving from Schenectady to Dallas, Bill was a member of the Bellevue Reformed Church, where he served as deacon, a member of Lynnwood Reformed Church and was a member of the Rotterdam Masonic Lodge and the O.F.C. Bill was a veteran of WWII, serving in the 504th Parachute Infantry. During his long career as a civil engineer, he worked for the City of Schenectady, the New York State Health Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation, retiring in 1986. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Betty M. Wilkie. His daughter Susan Gorman (Richard Schneeberger), his son Robert Wilkie (Luan Harrison), his four grandsons, James Gorman (Winnie Dai), William Gorman, Harrison Wilkie and Spencer Wilkie, his only great grandchild, Cailleigh Gorman, plus his nieces Carol Male and Nancy Boeye (Larry). Due to the pandemic services will be held at a future date.



