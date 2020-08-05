1/
William G. Wilkie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. "Bill" Wilkie, 94, passed away on Tuesday afternoon July 14, 2020 at his home, The Tradition at Prestonwood, in Dallas, TX. Born and educated in Schenectady, Bill was the son of the late David and Anna (Kappel) Wilkie. He attended Mont Pleasant High School and graduated from Union College in 1950. Prior to moving from Schenectady to Dallas, Bill was a member of the Bellevue Reformed Church, where he served as deacon, a member of Lynnwood Reformed Church and was a member of the Rotterdam Masonic Lodge and the O.F.C. Bill was a veteran of WWII, serving in the 504th Parachute Infantry. During his long career as a civil engineer, he worked for the City of Schenectady, the New York State Health Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation, retiring in 1986. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Betty M. Wilkie. His daughter Susan Gorman (Richard Schneeberger), his son Robert Wilkie (Luan Harrison), his four grandsons, James Gorman (Winnie Dai), William Gorman, Harrison Wilkie and Spencer Wilkie, his only great grandchild, Cailleigh Gorman, plus his nieces Carol Male and Nancy Boeye (Larry). Due to the pandemic services will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved