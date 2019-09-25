|
|
William H. Broland, Jr., 88, formerly of Clifton Park Rd., Niskayuna, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. Bill was born in Schenectady, the son of William and Marion Broland, Sr. He was a graduate Mont Pleasant High School, earned his BS degree from Albany State Teachers College and two master's degrees from Ohio State and Union College in Science. He was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean Era, as a meteorologist in Morocco. Bill started his teaching career at South High in Glens Falls, later teaching for many years at the South Colonie Central School District High School. There he was nicknamed 'Wild Bill', retiring in 1987. He continued working for the New York State Department of Education as an education and testing consultant, retiring in 2011. Bill was a devoted husband and active in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Notre Dame and Navy football fan and a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Rosa Rd.) He was predeceased by his wife, Mary McPadden Broland, she died in 2013 and their son, Daniel Broland, he died in 1981. Bill is survived by his three children, Deborah (Chancy) D'Arcangelis, Michael Broland and Maureen (Frank) DiBenedetto; his wife, Janice Mix; nine grandchildren, Manhal and Christopher Dandashi, Hunter Broland, Frank, Jr. Danielle, twins, Nicholas and Joseph DiBenedetto, Anthony and Siobhan Timony; three great-grandchildren, Leon, Genevieve, Mariana Dandashi and cousin Lynn (David) Gauthier. Funeral service, Friday morning, 8:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Rosa Rd.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Thursday evening, 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205 or Graymoor- Franciscan Sisters of Atonement, 41 Old Highland Turnpike, Garrison, NY 10524. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019