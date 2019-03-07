William H. Carow, 89, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He was the husband of Angela (Ortone) Carow, whom he married on June 26, 1954. Born in the Bronx on January 20, 1930, Bill was the son of the late Henry and Hilda Carow. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He fought in the Korean war coming ashore at Inchon, South Korea as a member of the First Marine Division. He later fought in the battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1952 having achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. He graduated from Oneonta State Teachers College in 1955 and began a 35 year career in education. He retired from the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District in 1985 after serving as Chairman of the Guidance Department. He then spent 5 years in the Admissions Office at Siena College before retiring in 1990. Bill was an avid golfer and a member of the Ballston Spa Country Club for over 40 years. He spent winter weekends skiing with his wife and children at Hickory Hill Ski Center where he was also an active member of the mountain's ski patrol. Bill particularly enjoyed spending time with family and friends on Cape Cod. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Angela; his daughter, Cindy, and sons, Bill (Sharee) and Mark (Amy). He leaves seven grandchildren, Lyle (Morgan), Lauren (Lucas), Max (Jacqueline), Alex (Sarah), Zachary (Lauren), Samantha (Joe) and Emily (Travis). He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, Adrian, Scout and Everett. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, March 9th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Townley and Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Rd., Ballston Lake, NY. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bill's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary