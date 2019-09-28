|
William "Bill" H. Frenz Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Glendale Nursing Home surrounded by his cherished family. Bill was born on May 17, 1938 in Amsterdam, New York and was the son of the late William H. and Mildred (Aldrich) Frenz Sr. Bill was a graduate of Amsterdam High School and went on to attend RPI, where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. Bill was an engineer who worked for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for over 35 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and hiking and animals, especially dogs. This love extended to his wardrobe, as you'd be hard pressed to find Bill in something other than his beloved flannels. Bill was a vivacious and devoted man who loved spending time with his family. The house his children were raised in was built by Bill's own hands, a testament to the dedication, service and love he showed his family. Bill's life-lessons were passed down through each generation, showing as much involvement with his grandchildren as he did his children. Anyone who has spent time with him could consider themselves a graduate of the "Bill Frenz School of Outdoorsmanship". He taught commitment, working hard for what you want, and most of all, the joy of surrounding yourself with those you love. Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Carol L. (Brown) Frenz; his wonderful daughters, Lindy Sue (Donald) Schaufelberg and Heather Frenz; his cherished grandchildren, Kelsey (Shane) Martin, Carley (Nathan) Putnam, Carson Frenz-Rowe and Alexis (Kyle) Pechtel; his lovely great-granddaughter Kinley Pechtel; his dear sister, Betty Jane Stanley and son-in-law, Paul Morley. Bill is also survived by a devoted nephew, Kevin Stanley and many other nieces and nephews and adopted family. Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberley Morley and sister, Gail (Frenz) Baker. The family would also like to thank the staff of Glendale Nursing Home, most especially the staff of Mohawk Trail. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday October 4, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, New York. A Funeral Service will conclude the afternoon at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or Lollypop Farm - Human Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bill's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019