William H. Grady, 78, of Colonie, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Ft. Myers, FL with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany, William was the son of the late William Patrick Grady and Lillian (Deyoe) Grady. He was the devoted husband to Mary Frances (Hiller) Grady. They were married 52 years. Born and raised in Albany, William has also lived during the summer in Broadalbin on the Sacandaga Lake and wintered in North Fort Myers, Florida. William was a proud member of the Albany Fire Department, serving as a fireman for over 40 years, where he retired. His hobbies and interests included playing Solitaire online, he was a T.V. Buff and also loved his car and it showed! William is survived by his wife, Mary Grady, his daughter, Sandra Grady-Kuhn (Jeff Kuhn); his grandchildren, Heather Wager (Jeff Wager) and William Schenk. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Besides his parents, William was predeceased by his sister, Ann Benjamin. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held Friday, January 31st at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020