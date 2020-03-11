|
William H. Lindemann, 91, of No. Main St, died Monday, Feb. 17th at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after an extended illness. Born in Albany, Feb. 7, 1929, son of the late Frederick and Evelyn Boyd Lindemann, after high school, Bill enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War, being honorably discharged in 1952. While living many years in Stuyvesant, Bill was a longtime truck driver for Railway Express Agency in Albany, before retirement. Bill moved to Mechanicville in 2013. He accepted his new home, was living close to his brothers, and made a number of friends. Survivors include his two brothers, John Lindemann and George and wife, Rose Ann Lindemann, both of Mechanicville, nieces, nephews and families. Bill was also predeceased by his sister, Marge Ishkanian and brother, Frederick F. Lindemann. A entombment service with military honors will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 11 a.m. at Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet family at the Cemetery entrance at 10:45 a.m. Remembrances may be made to Patient Care, VA Medical Ctr, New Holland Ave, Albany in memory of William H. Lindemann. To leave a condolence or for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020