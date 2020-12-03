William H. Ward passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1930 in Burlington Flats, NY to the late Thomas and Annie Marie (nee McVery) Ward. On January 27, 1951 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (nee Sarver). William was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Army 1952-53. After returning from Korea, William and Elizabeth lived in Schenectady for a short time before moving to Guilderland. He was a hard worker and great provider. He worked at both General Electric and Guilderland Central School District, retiring from both jobs after 45 years of service. He instilled good work ethics in all of his children. William enjoyed boating and spending time at Otsego Lake and Stewart's Pond. He enjoyed family reunions. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, Susan Ahlgren of Newton, NJ, Kathy (Steve) Bridger of Delray Beach, FL, William (Ann) of Guilderland and Judy (Bob) Bailey of Knox; his grandchildren, Kiel Bridger, Leigh Ann Ward, Lauren Elizabeth Ward and Keegan Bailey. He was predeceased by his brothers, Milton, Ray, Thomas and Andrew; his sister, Venena and half-sister, Marie. Many thanks to the healthcare aides that assisted William over the years, your care was evident and greatly appreciated.





