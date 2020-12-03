1/1
William H. Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Ward passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1930 in Burlington Flats, NY to the late Thomas and Annie Marie (nee McVery) Ward. On January 27, 1951 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (nee Sarver). William was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Army 1952-53. After returning from Korea, William and Elizabeth lived in Schenectady for a short time before moving to Guilderland. He was a hard worker and great provider. He worked at both General Electric and Guilderland Central School District, retiring from both jobs after 45 years of service. He instilled good work ethics in all of his children. William enjoyed boating and spending time at Otsego Lake and Stewart's Pond. He enjoyed family reunions. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, Susan Ahlgren of Newton, NJ, Kathy (Steve) Bridger of Delray Beach, FL, William (Ann) of Guilderland and Judy (Bob) Bailey of Knox; his grandchildren, Kiel Bridger, Leigh Ann Ward, Lauren Elizabeth Ward and Keegan Bailey. He was predeceased by his brothers, Milton, Ray, Thomas and Andrew; his sister, Venena and half-sister, Marie. Many thanks to the healthcare aides that assisted William over the years, your care was evident and greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved