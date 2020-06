Or Copy this URL to Share

William J. Hagan, 63, died March 25, 2020. Service, June 15, 1 p.m., Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, Windham, ME. Interment, Sebago Lake Village Cemetery.



