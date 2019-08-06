|
|
William Henry Barth, 87, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. William was born in Scotia, NY on June 24, 1932, to Henry and Eunice Barth. He spent his childhood in Scotia before serving with the United States Army during the Korean War. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home and devoted his life in service to God with the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette. He was known as "Uncle Bill" to all who knew and loved him. He will forever be remembered for his faith in God, his love of laughter and his devotion to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Eleanor (Barth) Leet, and his nephew, Christopher A. Leet, Sr. (Lauren). He is survived by his niece, Claudia A. Leet of Scotia; his nephews, Steven A. Leet of Columbia, CT and Matthew D. Leet (Susan) of Huntersville, NC, and their families, as well as the family of his late nephew, Christopher, Sr. in NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette Missionaries, 947 Park St., Attleboro, MA, 02703. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 231 Second St., Scotia, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Most Holy Redeemer, Niskayuna. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019