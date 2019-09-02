|
William I. Rowen of Niskayuna, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at the age of 81 years old. Bill was a respected GE gas turbine engineer , a pillar of the Schenectady jewish community, and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Bill moved to Schenectady in 1960 after several years working as a marine engineer for United Fruit Company. He graduated from SUNY Maritime College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Marine Engineering, and earned a Master in Mechanical Engineering from Union College in 1965. He spent 36 years at General Electric Company authoring numerous patents, and was involved in countless gas turbine projects around the world. After retiring in 1993 he started the Turbine Engineering Consultancy which he owned and operated for 20 years until he fully retired in 2018. Bill was a long-time devoted member of Congregation Agudat Achim, serving in various roles including the congregation president from 1981 to 1984 and was a member of the board of a trustees until 2011. He was known throughout the capital region's Jewish community as a guiding force for community service with a strong sense of tradition. Bill always had a love for the Adirondack region and spent much of his time boating and fishing with family and friends at their camp on Goodnow Flow where he was an active member of the lake association. Above all, Bill dedicated his life to his family. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 59 years Barbara Rowen, his brother Alan Rowen, his Daughters Mindy Sorbo and her husband, Anthony , Julie Fafard and her fiance, Don Soubie, Jackie Rowen , and his Son Erik Rowen and his wife, Stacey, as well as 8 grandchildren Devorah, Samantha, Henry, Nessa, Eli, Dylan, Sydney and Sophie. Services at Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union Street in Schenectady on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. Those wishing to remember Bill in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Agudat Achim. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019