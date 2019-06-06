Father William J. Gaffigan, 81, died at home Saturday, June 1, 2019. Fr. Gaffigan was born in Hudson, NY to the late William and Mary Butts Gaffigan. He graduated from Mater Christi Seminary in 1958 and Christ the King Seminary in 1964. His parish assignments were, Our Lady of Fatima in Schenectady from 1964-1966, St. Thomas in Delmar from 1966-1970, St. John the Evangelist, Schenectady 1970–1981, St. Peter & St. Paul, Canajoharie, where he was the pastor, and served from 1981 until he retired in 2009. Fr. Gaffigan was predeceased by four siblings, Robert Gaffigan, Mary Gaffigan Sorel, Sister Ann Gaffigan, C.S.J, and Father Charles Gaffigan. He is survived by two brothers, John J. Gaffigan of Latham and Joseph W. Gaffigan of Broomfield, CO; three nieces, and one nephew. There will be a Reception of the Body service Monday, June 10 at 4 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. Calling hours will begin after the Reception of the Body service, approximately 4:10 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary