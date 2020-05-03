William J. Goetz III (Bill) passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in his home at the age of 86 surrounded by his family after a long illness (pulmonary fibrosis). Bill was born on August 17, 1933 in Schenectady, N.Y. to William J. Goetz, Jr. and Helen V. (Canfield) Goetz. Bill graduated Mont Pleasant High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army in the motor pool from April 1953 to January 1955. He went on to attend Siena College to study accounting. Bill found his calling in business with insurance sales eventually starting W.J. Goetz Associates and dedicated his life to serving his clients, who usually ended up becoming his friends. On August 2, 1962 Bill was united in marriage to and is survived by Genette M. (Eibe) Goetz. They made a wonderful life together over their 57 years of marriage. Their days were filled with laughter, mutual admiration and devotion to each other and they were their happiest when they were surrounded by their family and friends. They loved to travel and see new things together and enjoyed frequent visits to his client's establishments in the restaurant and tavern industry, just to "check in on them". Bill is survived by his loving sister and best friend, Helen (Goetz) Perfetti. Daughter C. Michele (Goetz) Williams and his granddaughter, Jennifer (Whinnery) Crawford, her husband Scott Crawford and their children Naomi & Keagan Crawford as well as granddaughter, Kristine Williams. Son William J. (Jay) Goetz IV and his wife Heather L. Miner-Goetz, grandson, Noah-Liam Goetz & granddaughter, Adalyn V. Goetz. Daughter Shelene M. (Goetz) Piper and grandson, Joshua C. Piper. Son, Jonathan J. Goetz and granddaughters, Ceara N. Poulin & Kayli G. Goetz and grandsons, Jonathan J. Goetz II & Benjamin R. Goetz. Bill will be missed by countless extended family, friends, business associates and clients who brought so much joy and good times to him over his lifetime. The family is grateful for each and every one that made Bill's life full of love, laughter and purpose. Memorial services and celebration of life arrangements will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice Care or the charity of your choice in his honor. For on-line condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 3, 2020.