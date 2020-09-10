William J. Gormley, 74, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on September 7, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Charles J. and Margaret (Hodge) Gormley. He graduated from Avalon High School in Pittsburgh, PA. He attended the University of Cincinnati and Lafayette College, earning a degree in chemical engineering. William served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. In 1968, he returned from Vietnam and was married to Yvonne, his wife of 52 years. Throughout his career, William worked as a chemical engineer in the cement industry. He worked for F.L Smidth for many years, as well as other cement companies. His career allowed him to travel extensively, enjoying different cultures and learning various languages. The most important elements of William's life were his family and his faith in Jesus Christ. He cherished spending quality time with his wife and three loving daughters. He was a proud Pop Pop to 8 grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and sharing about his time flying planes as a young man. As he grew older and experienced both parenthood and the death of loved ones, William's commitment to Jesus Christ and his confidence in the gospel deepened. As his illness progressed, he spoke with thankfulness for Jesus' death and resurrection for him. William will be remembered for his stories about his many experiences, his hard-working nature and drive to provide for his family, and his pride in engineering every household project. To continue William's memory are his loving wife, Yvonne; daughters, Nancy (Mike) Ketchen, Terri (Brad) Guenther, Margaret (Kevin) Booth; grandchildren, Micaelyn, Margaret, Sean and Scott Ketchen; Abigail and Joshua Guenther; Ethan and Audrey Booth; sisters, Elizabeth Sullivan and Florence (Richard) Bruckman and their respective families. William's family would like to express their gratitude for William's care team over the past several months, giving special recognition to Tracy—we are forever grateful for the genuine love and compassion you poured out for our beloved dad and husband! Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Monday, September 14th from 4 to 6 p.m.; funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Burial and full military honors will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15th at 11 a.m. Funeral Procession will begin at Glenville Funeral Home, arrive at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Schenectady City Mission or Immanuel Church, Castleton, NY. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
